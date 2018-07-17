

Detectives investigate Tuesday in Northeast Washington where a young girl died in a shooting Monday evening. (Michael Brice-Saddler/The Washington Post)

A 10-year-old girl was killed and four adults were wounded Monday night in an outbreak of gunfire in Northeast Washington, police said.

The girl was identified by police as Makiyah Wilson of Northeast.

“We have to be outraged,” said Assistant D.C. Police Chief Chanel Dickerson.

The gunfire erupted about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

Police said the girl died at a hospital. A woman and a man who had been wounded were taken to hospitals by the D.C. fire department, police said. Two other men also went to hospitals with gunshot wounds, the police said.



Makiyah Wilson (Courtesy of Raven Hall)

Dickerson said about 15 to 20 people were in a courtyard area on 53rd Street in the Grant Park neighborhood, not far from the Maryland border. A playground is nearby, and people “were out enjoying the weather,” she said. Darkness had not yet fallen.

The girl was among those in the courtyard, Dickerson said.

Early Tuesday morning, yellow crime scene tape was wrapped around the area where the shooting happened, and police detectives and officers were on the scene near the girl’s home.

Makiyah’s mother, Donnetta Wilson, cried as she talked about her daughter Tuesday morning.

“She was an amazing little girl, an outstanding, bright 10-year-old,” Wilson said. “I just miss my daughter.”

“She wanted to conquer the world,” Wilson said.

Of those who killed her daughter, Wilson said: “They’re cowards. I just want justice for my daughter. This is tragic, for the world.”

Several neighbors described Makiyah as a nice girl who never got into trouble. She was often seen outside playing with other neighborhood children. At least two people who said they saw the shooting unfold said they saw the girl’s mother holding her after she had been shot and repeatedly saying, “Please don’t let my baby die.”



Detectives investigate the shooting in Northeast Washington. (Michael Brice-Saddler/The Washington Post)

Police tape blocks the site of the shooting in Northeast Washington. (Michael Brice-Saddler/The Washington Post)

According to police, a black vehicle drove up, and four black males got out, wearing masks. A resident of the community said the people who got out “started shooting.”

Asked about the number of shots, the man said, “Couldn’t count them, too many to count.”

After the gunfire, the resident said, the people who had fired “got in the car and drove off.” Then, he said, people ran.

It was not clear Monday night whether anyone had been targeted in the shooting.

Dickerson said that the gunmen “did this indiscriminately.” She said that “we have to stand up as a community and say ‘No more.’”

She urged residents: “You have to work with us to remove illegal firearms from the city.”

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) went to the scene and called for community members to phone a police tip line with any information. “Enough is enough,” she said on Twitter.

The child’s death comes as the D.C. region has seen 148 homicides this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, 79 have been in the District. There have been six people killed this year who were between the ages of 14 and 17.

On Twitter, many expressed grief for the young girl.

CeeLoShawty wrote: “RIP to this gorgeous angel. Her name was Kiya and she was 10yrs old with her whole life ahead of her. She didn’t ask to be brought or taken out of this world.”

Another person — Renee — wrote, “Makiyah baby I am so so sorry my sweet angel. I pray you did not suffer long and am so sorry that you were betrayed by this world.”

Police said they are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information in Makiyah’s death.

In a news conference at the scene Monday night, police said the vehicle involved in the shooting was a black Infiniti SUV with paper tags. In a statement early Tuesday morning, police described the vehicle only as a black, four-door sedan. They provided a photograph that showed a vehicle and people that they suspected of involvement in the incident.

During the Monday night news conference, Dickerson, the police official, offered thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims. As acting police chief Monday night, she expressed her sorrow in particular about the death of the child.

“All the hopes and dreams that her family had for her,” Dickerson said, “it’s gone.”

