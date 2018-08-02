About 100 firefighters quelled a three-alarm blaze early Thursday at a commercial building in downtown Upper Marlboro, Md.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in a restaurant the 14700 block of Main Street. Officials said the fire was put out around 3 a.m. Three adults who lived in apartments above the businesses escaped safely, officials said.

One firefighter was treated on the scene for heat exhaustion, but did not require hospitalization, according to Mark Brady, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire department.

Around 1:30 am Building Fire in 14700 block of Main Street in downtown Upper Marlboro. 2-story commercial building that includes a resteraunt. Fire showing on arrival. Went to 3-Alarms. Appx 100 Firefighters. Fire out at about 3am. Video by PGFD Fire Chief @BenBmbarksdale pic.twitter.com/UwvBzrhrFh — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) August 2, 2018

No one else was injured. The cause of the fire was under investigation.