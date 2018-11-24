Eleven families were displaced by an apartment building fire early Saturday in Laurel, Md., fire authorities said.

The fire broke out about 12:45 a.m. at the three-story building in the 800 block of Kay Court, said Mark Brady, a spokesman with Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The fire started in the attic, near a utility room in the top floor of the building. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

Thirty-two people, including six children, were safely evacuated from the apartment complex, Brady said. No injuries were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross provided the displaced families with funds for clothing and lodging in area hotels. The volunteers will follow up with the families next week to help with their recovery, said Paul Carden, regional disaster officer with the American Red Cross National Capital Region.

Since Wednesday morning, the regional Red Cross has responded to eight incidents, seven of which were fires, and assisted a total of 73 people.“It has been a busy period of time for our volunteers,” Carden said.