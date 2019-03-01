An 11-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree child abuse after she allegedly assaulted a 1-year-old she was left to care for and the baby subsequently died from his injuries, police said.

Prince George’s police are not naming the girl who was arrested because she is being charged as a juvenile, but they said the victim was Paxton Davis of 19th Street SE in Washington, D.C. The girl charged is currently being held at a juvenile detention facility, police said.

The mother of the baby had left the boy in the care of adult members of the 11-year-old’s family at their Suitland home on Pearl Drive on Sunday, police said. The family was friendly with Paxton’s family and the child had been to the home before, police said.

The girl’s mother left the house to run an errand and left the baby alone in the care of her young daughter, police said. The 11-year-old girl has admitted to assaulting the baby during that period, but police declined to say if a weapon was used.

A 911 call was placed from the home reporting the injuries, police said. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital in D.C.

Prince George’s County police detectives responded to the hospital around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an injured baby. The baby was suffering from severe upper body trauma and died on Thursday from the injuries, police said.

“I don’t know what motive there would be in a situation like this for an 11-year-old to assault a 1-year-old,” said Major Brian Reilly, Commander of our Criminal Investigation Division for the Prince George’s County police.

The probe is ongoing.

In Maryland, children must be at least 13 years old to babysit another child without an adult.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Justin Jouvenal contributed to this report.

