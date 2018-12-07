A 12-year-old boy has been charged with sexually assaulting two girls on a Fairfax County school bus, police said Friday.

Two students at Camelot Elementary School in Annandale told their parents on Nov. 13 that they had been sexually assaulted by a boy on school bus CA02, Fairfax County police said.

Police did not release details about when the sexual assaults occurred, whether other students were present or whether a driver or other adult was on the bus at the time. Police also did not detail the nature of the offenses.

The boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of object sexual penetration, police said. The child was processed at the county’s juvenile detention center Friday and released to the custody of his parents.

Police said if parents are concerned their child may have been touched inappropriately they should call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

Officials with the Fairfax County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.