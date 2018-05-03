A 12-year-old boy brought this fake gun to his middle school in Rockville, police said. He was charged with making a threat of mass violence. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with making a threat of mass violence after he brought a fake gun to his Montgomery County middle school and pointed it in an auditorium full of students, causing screams and panic, officials said.

Police in Montgomery County did not release the boy’s name because he is a juvenile. The incident unfolded at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday at Earle B. Wood Middle School on Bauer Drive in Rockville.

A police officer went to the school after it was reported to authorities that the student had brought a fake gun to the property. Police said the boy had allegedly come up to a group of girls who were among about 120 students at extracurricular activities in the school’s auditorium and took out “what appeared to be a real gun from his backpack.”

He started to show the gun to the girls and told them that the “safety was on,” as he pointed it around the auditorium. The girls screamed and that drew more attention to him, police said, and others started to “panic and run.”

Several students went to a teacher in the auditorium and told her of the boy with the gun. The teacher told the children to “go and seek shelter behind the stage.” She then found the boy sitting on a mat, holding the gun. His finger was on the trigger, police said in a statement.

She told him to give her the gun. He then put the gun in his backpack and gave the bag to her.

The teacher then looked at the gun and realized it was plastic and had been spray-painted black, according to police.

The boy was arrested and released to his guardian, police said. He also faces charges of disrupting school activities and threatening others with bodily harm.