The shooting, which happened Saturday night in Capitol Heights, Md., stemmed from a “dispute” between two groups of children in a shopping center in the 1700 block of Ritchie Station Court.

Police were first called to the area at 10:15 p.m. to investigate a reported stabbing, authorities said. When they arrived they found Douglas, who died at the scene, and another 13-year-old boy with stab wounds. That child’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said, and he was treated at a hospital and has been released. Police did not release his name.

Detectives are investigating the events of the evening, police said. They have not said who they think stabbed the second 13-year-old.

In a separate case, police announced Monday that they are also investigating the slaying of a 15-year-old that occurred earlier this month in Langley Park.

Nelson Ramos of Takoma Park was found after officers were called to a wooded the area of the Ruatan Northwest Branch Trail at around 3:15 a.m. on April. 7.

Officers found Ramos unresponsive and suffering from trauma off the walking trail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.