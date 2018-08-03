A 12-year-old girl visiting from China who was reported missing Thursday was found safe in New York City, officials said Friday.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement that Jinjing Ma was located Friday in New York City’s Queens borough, “safe and in the custody of her parents.”

The investigation is being led by the FBI, officials said. A number of local, state and federal agencies assisted in locating Jinjing.

“This is a great example of the work that can be accomplished when the community and law enforcement come together to achieve a common goal,” Airports Authority Police Chief David Huchler said in the statement. “We are grateful that Jinjing is safe and with family.”

Authorities had earlier called Jinjing’s disappearance an abduction. It was unclear if it is still being considered that.

This is a developing story.