In Lukes’s shooting, police said officers responded to that area around 2:08 p.m. for a report of gunshot sounds.
When they arrived they found the wounded boy. Officials said he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second teen victim was also shot and found in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NW. Police said the other victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case, according to D.C. police.
The other violence broke out around 7 p.m. along the 100 block of New York Avenue NE near Florida Avenue NE and just a few blocks from the NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro stop. Police said officers were flagged down by a citizen who heard gunshots. When officers arrived to the area they found two men inside a vehicle who had each been shot several times.
They were taken to hospitals for treatment. A third victim was found a half block away at the corner of Florida Avenue and P Street NE. That person was also taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.
On Sunday, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the city was taking steps to try to stop gun violence, which reached a decade high in 2019.
He said emergency legislation introduced Friday by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and other recent efforts in the Virginia legislature could help control illegal firearms and reduce gun violence.