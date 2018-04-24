She was 11 years old when she heard the “pops” echo through the home she shared with her mother and uncle.

Just hours earlier, on the night of June 19, 2016, the girl had been surfing between the Disney Channel and Nickelodeon while her mother, Stephanie Goodloe, made brownies and washed out the daughter’s bathing suit for a pool party the next day.

But around 1:20 a.m., about two hours after the girl and her mother went to bed, while her uncle was still at work, the quiet was shattered. Someone walked into the Southeast Washington home, climbed the stairs and shot Goodloe four times as she lay in her bed. The gunshots and woman’s cries for help woke her only daughter.

“I thought I was dreaming. I thought if I wait long enough, I’ll wake up. I stayed in bed. I didn’t know what to do,” the girl testified Tuesday, often with her head bowed.

Goodloe’s daughter, now 13 and in the eighth grade, walked slowly as she took the witness stand in D.C. Superior Court and pointed out the man she said was her mother’s killer. The defendant, Donald Hairston, was her mother’s onetime boyfriend, and she called him her stepfather or just her dad.

Hairston, 51, is charged with multiple counts including first-degree murder. His lawyers said he is not the killer and questioned the account of the girl, who was startled awake and terrified during the nighttime incident.

Goodloe’s daughter, who Hairston helped raise since she was just out of diapers, told jurors she saw him rush by her bedroom that morning.

“I saw Donald walk out. I had my blanket halfway over my face,” she said during questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alicia Long. The Washington Post is not identifying the girl because she is a juvenile.

Prosecutors are relying heavily on the girl’s testimony. There is no DNA evidence. No other witnesses were in the home. No murder weapon was ever found.

In a crowded courtroom with the girl’s biological father sitting next to Goodloe’s family, the girl, in a strong voice, recalled for the jury how she was laying on her right side with her blanket over her face and how she heard the gunshots but was too afraid to move. She said she saw Hairston’s side profile, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, pause in front of her bedroom and then heard him run out the house.

The girl told the jury that after she watched the man leave, she waited in her bed for about “10 minutes” and then went to her mother’s room. She saw her mother on the bed. “She looked pale” the girl said.

Stephanie Goodloe, who was killed in the District in 2016. (N/A/Family photo)

Goodloe’s daughter said she grabbed her mother’s phone from a desk and dialed 911 for help. She then ran into a bathroom to hide.

The teenager spoke in court of how she often heard her mother and Hairston arguing, and recalled watching one day as Hairston packed his belongings and moved out of Goodloe’s home. The teen said Hairston had started seeing another woman. That woman also had a young daughter who Hairston spent time with, she said.

“I was very mad he was seeing her. I was a little jealous, I guess,” she admitted.

Hairston’s public defender, Lauren Johnson, carefully cross-examined the teen about the clarity of her recollections of the night her mother was killed. The attorney also highlighted what the defense says are contradictions in the girl’s testimony.

For instance, under questioning from Hairston’s attorney, the teen said she never removed the blanket from her face because she didn’t want her mother’s killer to see her.

At one point the girl testified that she saw Hairston wearing sweatpants, but under cross examination said she did not actually see his pants. “I was guessing,” she said.

During questioning by prosecutors, the teen said she was “100 percent certain” that she saw Hairston running from her mother’s bedroom. But under cross examination, the teen acknowledged that just minutes after seeing the hooded figure in her house, she was less certain that it was Hairston and told authorities that she “thinks” it was him.