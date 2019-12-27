Her walks passed through First Street, between O and P streets NW, where 35-year-old Marcus Johnson was shot the night of May 1, 2006, in what police and his mother described as a futile attempt to stop people from shooting guns while children played.

On Thursday, the same detective who walked with her all those years, Jeffrey Owens, called to tell her an arrest had been made.

“I’ve been sad for so long,” Johnson said Friday. “Last night, I finally got a good night’s sleep. I’ve been chasing this for 12 years.”

Newly filed court documents list witnesses who came forward — including one in 2016 — as factors in closing the case, although it couldn’t be learned whether Johnson’s efforts moved them to action. Police would not comment on details of the investigation.

The suspect, Levon Williams, 32, who lived around the corner from the location of the killing, has been charged with second-degree murder. He is serving a 25-year prison sentence in an unrelated 2008 D.C. killing involving a dispute among acquaintances. He is appealing his conviction.

His attorney, who is with the Public Defender Service, in the case involving Marcus Johnson did not respond to a request for comment. His attorney in the appeal case also did not respond to inquiries.

The night Marcus Johnson was shot began with a neighborhood party in Truxton Circle. Shortly after 8 p.m., police said a man on a bicycle shot and wounded another man at First and Q streets NW.

About a half-hour later, police said in an arrest affidavit, Johnson “scolded” the suspected shooter. “After the scolding, [Johnson] walked away and the defendant then opened fire,” the affidavit says.

Johnson was struck at least three times, police said, and died at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the same hospital for which he worked shuttling patients as a van driver.

“He just didn’t want them shooting while kids were out there,” Mildred Johnson said.

For years, police were stymied. One person reported hearing gunshots and seeing three people run into the basement of a house, including one known as “Psycho,” which police say is Williams’s nickname. Other witnesses provided a variety of descriptions and identities of possible suspects.

Court documents indicate police questioned Williams in 2013, while he was in prison, about the shooting of Johnson, but he told them “he was in the house and didn’t hear anything.”

In 2016, police said, another witness identified Williams but said he shot only after he thought Johnson had reached for a gun. Police said Johnson was not armed.

Mildred Johnson, a retired lab worker at the Food and Drug Administration, raised three sons in Truxton Circle, a triangular-shaped neighborhood north of New York Avenue roughly tucked between Eckington and Shaw. Marcus, the youngest, worked at the hospital and fathered six children. One daughter was 2 weeks old when he was killed.

Marcus excelled on the football field at McKinley Tech, though it was his brother, Maurice, who made it to the pros, playing tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1991 to 1994. His other brother, Shawn, works at The Washington Post as a loading dock foreman at The Post’s printing plant in Springfield, Va.

Shawn Johnson said the family has been “overwhelmed” since the shooting. “It’s been so long” without an arrest, he said, noting that the news of an arrest is a mixed blessing.

He is pleased that someone may finally be held to account, though he worried about reliving details of the violent death in court. “We don’t want to go back to that dark space,” Shawn Johnson said.

In 2012, Mildred Johnson pleaded for help in a YouTube video. The video, produced by the D.C. police department, was part of an effort to attract public attention to old, difficult cases.

“If someone who saw someone or who knows something, please come forward and help me get justice for Marcus,” Johnson said into the camera. She said an arrest would finally allow her son to be “free now.”

Johnson’s annual walks commenced every May 17, on her son’s birthday.

“Some days I just fell apart,” she said, “and Detective Owens would tell me: ‘I’m not done with this case. Don’t you give up. You give up when I give up.’ And he never gave up.”

Now that there’s an arrest, Johnson said she finally can give up her walks. Her last one was in May.

But she is not ready to visit the cemetery and tell her son he is “free now.” She wants to wait until the conclusion of court proceedings.

“When I get to that point,” Johnson said, “I can go there and say I did all that a mom could do for her son to get justice.”

