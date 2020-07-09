D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the disturbance, shortly before 11 p.m., involved fireworks being ignited in and near the McDonald’s. At some point, Gardiner, a customer in the restaurant, “went outside to see what was going on, and he ended up getting shot.”
Hours before the juvenile allegedly committed the killing, another youth, 11-year-old Davon McNeal, was fatally shot while attending an anti-violence Fourth of July cookout that his mother had helped organize in Southeast Washington.
While the cookout, in the Cedar Gardens section of Anacostia, was winding down, five men began shooting in the street nearby, police said. At least one bullet struck Davon in the head, killing him. No arrests have been made in the case.
The sixth-grader, a talented youth football player who dreamed of going pro, had just completed his first year at Kramer Middle School. When the shooting started, Davon was headed to a relative’s house near the cookout site to pick up ear buds and a cellphone charger.
On Tuesday, eight people were shot, three of them fatally, in two incidents in the D.C. region.
The three who were killed — two men and a woman — were shot early Tuesday in the Marshall Heights neighborhood of Southeast, according to police. In Virginia, five people between the ages of 14 and 19 were seriously injured when a gunman shot them at a Mount Vernon-area apartment building in Fairfax County, police said.
The violence continued Wednesday, when a man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a laundry business in Northeast Washington. He was the 12th person slain in the District since July 1.