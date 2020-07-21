A statement reporting the youth’s arrest and other police accounts indicate that several people were involved in at least some of the robberies, including the Monday holdup in Georgetown.
That incident was reported about 1:35 a.m. in the 1000 block of 31st Street NW.
In addition to being charged with armed robbery in that incident, the 15-year-old was also charged in connection with a robbery by force reported about a half-hour later in the 1100 block of O Street NW, in the Logan Circle area, according to the police.
The youth, a resident of Northwest Washington, was also charged in a gunpoint robbery Sunday about 3:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Park Road NW, the police said. The address is in the Mount Pleasant area.
The first of the 11 robberies was carried out with a knife about 4:25 a.m. in the 1800 block of 14th Street NW, the police said. The address is between Columbia Heights and Logan Circle, police said.