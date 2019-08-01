A 15-year-old girl was the second teenager arrested after surveillance video showed a group stomping a man outside the Washington Hilton hotel near Dupont Circle last month, police said Monday.

On July 14, a group of up to 14 young people attacked a man at around 1 a.m. at the hotel in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The man, from Newport News, Va., suffered head injuries and a swollen left eye.

On Friday, police said a 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with aggravated assault in the attack. His name was not released, and court documents are sealed.

On Monday, police said a 15-year-old juvenile female was also arrested and charged with simple assault in the attack. Her name was not released.

Police asked anyone who can identity people in the video to contact them at (202) 727-9099.

