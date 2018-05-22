A 16-year-old male has been arrested and authorities are looking for three more people in connection with the killing of a Baltimore County police officer, officials said.

In a Twitter post, the Baltimore County Police Department said the teenager was arrested Monday “shortly after the death” of the officer and that “three suspects continue to be sought.”

Authorities did not provide details as to where or how the teen was caught. He was identified as Dawnta Harris and is being charged as an adult, according to Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott D. Shellenberger. Court documents show he is charged with first degree murder.

The slaying kicked off a massive lockdown and search for the suspects after police were investigating a call for a suspicious vehicle. It began about 2 p.m. along Linwen Way near Belair Road in the Perry Hall area, police said.

“Our officer responded to this call, and she encountered at least one suspect and was critically injured in this altercation with this suspect,” said Cpl. Shawn Vinson, a spokesman for Baltimore County police.

The officer was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at about 2:50 p.m. Police have not identified the officer, who was with the department for about four years. It was not known how the officer died, officials said.

“She suffered significant injuries,” Vinson said.

On Monday, the Baltimore Sun said police had recovered a vehicle they thought was linked to the incident. County Police Chief Terrence Sheridan also said police were reviewing footage from a body camera worn by the officer.

Witnesses interviewed by local television stations in Baltimore reported seeing a Jeep running over the officer, but police officials said that they could not confirm the accounts and that her cause of death would not be determined until an autopsy was complete.

The Sun reported that one witness ran into his house and told his father: “Dad, Dad, a cop just got run over out front.”

According to the Sun account, the witness told his father that he saw the officer draw her gun on a vehicle and order the occupants out. But the vehicle rammed the officer, the account said.

The account reported that another of the man’s sons began performing CPR.

“Our prayers go out to this brave officer’s family, ­@BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a tweet.

Television footage of the area showed a large police presence in the neighborhood and parents waiting to pick up their children from school.

Three elementary schools — Perry Hall, Seven Oaks and Gunpowder — were placed on lockdown, with parents told they could not pick up their children after classes let out. About 8 p.m. Monday, the Baltimore County school system said students at the three schools could be picked up by parents under conditions of tight security.

Baltimore County police told residents in the area of Belair and Klausmeier roads to shelter in place amid the search. Police also warned people to avoid driving along Belair Road from Forge Road to Ebenezer Road.

Hogan called the incident a “terrible crime.”

Peter Hermann and Martin Weil contributed to this report.