A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged as suspect in a double stabbing in Manassas, Va., that killed one of the victims, officials said.

According to Prince William County police, the teenager was charged with second-degree murder. Because he is a juvenile his name was not released.

The teen is accused of stabbing two men after a disagreement Wednesday in the 7500 block of Prince Cole Court. Police said the two men meet the teenage suspect “to conduct a transaction.” Officials did not give further details.

Herbert Martinez III, 20, of Sterling, Va., was stabbed several times in the upper body. The other victim, an 18-year-old Sterling man, was stabbed in the lower body, according to police. The 18-year-old was expected to survive, police said.

The suspect was held at a juvenile detention center to await a court date, according to police.

Authorities said they do not believe there are other suspects involved.

The homicide comes as the D.C. region has seen 100 people killed so far this year, according to a tracking down by The Washington Post. Of those, 12 have been in Virginia, including one in Prince William County.