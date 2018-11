A 16-year-old boy has been charged with making a false bomb threat against a school in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

He was arrested Wednesday. He is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile.

Police said the threat was made about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday targeting Maya Angelou Public Charter School in the 5600 block of East Capitol Street NE. Police said they found no explosive device during a search.