A 16-year-old was killed in a Landover Hills, Md., home before his body was driven to Stafford County and later found near the Rappahannock River in Virginia, police said.

The body of Jacson Chicas of Falls Church, Va., was found about 5 a.m. March 9 by a Stafford County sheriff’s deputy who was driving down River Road and noticed an “unknown object” in the area between the road and the river, the sheriff’s office and Prince George’s County police said. The deputy pulled over and discovered the teen, who had signs of trauma to his body, the sheriff’s office said.

Chicas was unidentified at the time he was found. Detectives released a photo showing a tattoo on his left forearm to solicit tips from the public and learned the teen was Chicas.

Detectives later learned Chicas had been killed in a home in the 7000 block of Varnum Street in Landover Hills, Md., before his body was driven to Stafford County, Prince George’s police said.

Prince George’s police took over the homicide investigation Thursday. Police said they do not think the killing was random.

