A 17-year-old has been arrested in a fatal shooting that left another teen dead in Greenbelt, Md., police said.

Tavon J. Barnes of New York City has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Abdul K. Thomas, 18, Greenbelt police said.

Thomas was found shot inside an apartment in the 9100 block of Edmonston Road about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2018, police said.

Barnes used to live in Greenbelt and was arrested in New York City, police said. He is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s.