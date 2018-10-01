A Southeast Washington teenager was arrested Monday and charged as an adult in the fatal shooting last month of a 18-year-old who was walking to a store for a soda.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 17-year-old Elijah Jarmon, who was charged with first-degree murder while armed for the Sept. 9 killing of Taquan Pinkney.

Pinkney, who also lived in Southeast, was fatally shot about 1 p.m. that Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Stanton and Pomeroy roads. His family and friends said he was shot in the back as he ran from shots fired during a neighborhood dispute.

He had graduated from Suitland High School in Maryland and enrolled in a HVAC technology program at the University of the District of Columbia, his family said.

Police released no details about the shooting or a motive in the case.