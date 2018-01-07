A D.C. teenager shot more than a year ago died of his injuries Friday, becoming the city’s first homicide victim of 2018.

James Colter was shot multiple times and found unconscious behind a Northeast Washington home on Dec. 9, 2016.

After suffering from his injuries for more than a year, Colter, who turned 17 since he was shot, died Friday.

The next day, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Rachel Reid, a police spokeswoman, said that police have not found the person who shot Colter, a Northeast D.C. resident who was found the night of his shooting in the 5000 block of Jay Street NE.

Police are looking for his killer. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text tips anonymously to 50411.

