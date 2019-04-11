An 18-year-old accused of breaking into a home while armed is dead after the homeowner shot him, according to Prince George’s County police.

Victory Mbeng, of New Carrollton, kicked down the front door of a home in Riverdale at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and was shot by the resident, police said. Mbeng fled after the shooting, police said.

The resident called 911 to report he had shot someone who broke in, police said. About 20 minutes later, officers were called to a hospital in Lanham after someone dropped off Mbeng, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Mbeng died at the hospital.

The home was targeted, according to police, and the break-in was recorded on a surveillance system. The homeowner was not charged, police said.

