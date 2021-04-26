Detectives are still investigating the nature of the dispute and exploring the social media accounts of the individuals involved, said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the police department.

“The social media back-and-forth occurred before the shooting, but we are still trying to determine if this has been an ongoing thing between these individuals,” Guglielmi said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Fairfax County police have not identified the victims, or revealed their ages, because of a Virginia law that prevents law enforcement agencies from disclosing information that might directly or indirectly identify a juvenile victim of a crime without parents’ consent. Police said they do not have consent at this point.

Police said the shooting occurred when four people went to the home to talk to someone who lived there, following the dispute on social media. They said a fight broke out and Burkard emerged from the home and shot two of the four people who had come to the home.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 3:2o p.m. and they found one teen dead in the garage. A second teen managed to run away from the home, before collapsing in front of a neighbor’s home, police said. That teen was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Burkard remained on the scene and the gun that was believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered. Burkard is being held without bail at the Fairfax County jail.