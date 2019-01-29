An 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder in Maryland after a shooting in Montgomery County last year, authorities said Tuesday.

On Nov. 22 about 7 p.m., officers responded to a parking garage outside Dick’s Sporting Goods at 11160 Veirs Mill Road for the report of a shooting and a vehicle collision, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

They found a vehicle had struck a brick support column outside the store, and an adult male passenger had suffered a gunshot wound, according to the statement. The passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the statement said, and two other passengers were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said Santiago Julian Alvarez of Landover was in two separate fights with the victim just before the shooting, and the vehicle struck the column as the driver attempted to flee the area after shots were fired.

Alvarez was arrested Saturday, according to police, and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and assault-related charges. He was held without bond, police said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news