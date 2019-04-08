A teenager was found fatally shot late Sunday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.

They said an 18-year-old female was found with a fatal gunshot injury about 10:30 p.m. in the Fort W#ashington area of the county.

She was found in the 13000 block of Buchanan Drive, the police said.

They said officers were sent there in response to a call for a shooting.

It was not clear how the teenager was shot, and authorities said what was described as a death investigation was under way early Monday.

Police said detectives and a police forensic team were at the scene, trying to determine the circumstances of the incident.

