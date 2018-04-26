A Howard County teenager was found fatally shot his car Tuesday night in Laurel.

William Riley Jr., 18, had multiple gunshot wounds, Laurel police said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officers discovered the shooting around 7:30 p.m. as they responded to a report of a car crash in the 15800 block of Millbrook Lane, Laurel police said in a statement.

Detectives think Riley was shot in his car and that he hit a parked car while trying to drive away, police said. Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to call 301-498-0092. Police are also asking homeowners in the area to check surveillance videos in case to see if the incident was recorded.