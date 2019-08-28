Investigators were on the scene of a homicide earlier this week where a teen died in Warrenton, Va. (Fauquier County Sheriff's Office)

An 18-year-old man was killed Monday night in Fauquier County, marking the first homicide in the jurisdiction for the year.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said the incident unfolded around 10:42 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Old Auburn Road near Dumfries Road in Warrenton.

When deputies arrived they found a man inside the home suffering from “severe upper body trauma.”

First aid was provided and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities later identified the victim as Lincoln Williams Jr. of Warrenton.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is “being investigated as a homicide.”

In a statement, authorities said, “the cause and manner of death will be determined” by the medical examiner.

