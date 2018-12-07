The view of a school bus. On Friday, students in Prince George’s County were hurt when two buses were involved in a crash. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Nineteen students were injured when two school buses were involved in a crash in Clinton, Md., officials said.

No one had life-threatening injuries, according to Prince George’s County Fire officials.

The crash involved two buses along Woodward Road and Victoria Drive, officials said. It was not immediately known what caused the crash. It remains under investigation.

Officials said at least 30 students were on the buses, and many of them were well enough to walk to their school — James Madison Middle School, which was near the crash scene.

Emergency personnel evaluated the students there, according to a Twitter message from Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George’s County Fire. Of the students, 19 were said to be injured and were taken to area hospitals by fire rescuers or their parents.

One of the bus drivers suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The condition of the other driver was not immediately known.