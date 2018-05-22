A 19-year-old has been arrested in the death of a man found with gunshot wounds in a parking lot last week in Forestville, Md.

Kenjuan Wilson, of Forestville, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tyjuan Lawrence, 19, according to Prince George’s County police.

Lawrence and Wilson were acquaintances who had a dispute before the shooting, police said.

Officers responding to the report of a shooting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3200 block of Walters Lane found Lawrence with gunshot wounds in a parking lot, police said. Lawrence, also of Forestville, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wilson is being held in jail without bond pending trial.