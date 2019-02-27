A 19-year-old man died Wednesday eight days after he was found shot inside of a vehicle, along with a juvenile victim and another man in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Officials said Corey Farmer, of Southeast, died from wounds sustained in the 400 block of 37th Place SE, where Sixth District officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 19. Authorities found three victims in a vehicle, who were shot as they sat inside, according to a police report.

Medics transported all three victims to local hospitals.

Officials released no further information Wednesday about what led to the attack or about the conditions of the other victims.

