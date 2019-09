His passenger, Brian Reconis, 19, of Manassas, Va., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from vehicle, authorities said. Reconis died at the scene, near the intersection of route 612 and 610.

The driver of the other truck was not injured, police said.

Moreira-Saravia, a 19-year-old Brandywine, Md. resident, was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.