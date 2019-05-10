Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, and her husband, Scott Fricker, 48, were found slain in their home in Reston in December 2017. (Cal Cary/For The Washington Post)

A 19-year-old from Lorton was deemed competent Friday to stand trial in the 2017 double killing of his girlfriend’s parents, a case that generated national attention because the suspect allegedly espoused neo-Nazi views on Twitter.

A Fairfax County juvenile court judge ruled the teen had been restored to competency after spending months at a Virginia mental hospital and being evaluated by an expert who said his mental condition had improved.

[Her son is being called an ‘alt-right killer.’ She blames herself.]

The teen was ruled incompetent to stand trial in the months after the fatal shooting of Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, and her husband, Scott Fricker, 48, inside their Reston home shortly before Christmas in 2017. The teen had shot himself in the head, causing major brain damage that diminished his mental capacity.

The judge’s move Friday came over the objection of a public defender, who said in court that the teen still had difficulty understanding issues related to his defense.

The Washington Post is not naming the man because he is charged as a juvenile; the slayings happened when he was 17. He is likely to eventually be charged as an adult in the case.

Family members said the slayings came shortly after Kuhn-Fricker forced her daughter to break up with the teen because she had discovered anti-Semitic, pro-Hitler tweets that she believed were written by him. Kuhn-Fricker called the teen an “outspoken Neo Nazi” in text messages to a friend reviewed by The Post.

The suspect’s family denies he is a neo-Nazi and said he was concerned for the daughter’s well-being following the breakup. The teen is facing two counts of murder.

The judge set a preliminary hearing for July 30.

