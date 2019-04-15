Two men were arrested after a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat was assaulted and robbed in Montgomery County over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

On Saturday, a man wearing a red MAGA hat was approached by two men in the 18000 block of Cottage Garden Drive in Germantown, Montgomery County police said in a statement. Police said the man was harassed and asked why he was wearing the hat.

The two men then struck the victim until he fell and told him to take his hat off, before taking his property and destroying it, the statement said. It did not specify what was taken.

The assailants then fled and attempted to hide among a group of children playing basketball, according to the statement.

Jovan Crawford, 27, of Germantown and Scott Duncan Roberson, 25, of the District were arrested and charged with robbery, assault and related crimes, police said.

Police asked anyone with additional information about the incident to contact them at 240-773-6237.

