Two ATMs were taken from convenience stores in Montgomery County this week, county police said. One robbery was Tuesday and the other on Thursday.

By coincidence, a 7½ -year prison sentence was handed down Thursday in federal court in the District in connection with an ATM robbery.

A statement issued by the U.S. attorney’s office in the District may underscore a motive for the robberies. The ATM taken Jan. 19, 2018, from a convenience store on Cedar Street NW in the District contained “at least $130,000,” the prosecutors said.

In Thursday’s robbery, a truck was rammed into a 7-Eleven store on Tech Road in Silver Spring. Robbers placed the ATM on the truck and fled, police said. Tuesday’s, also in Silver Spring, was similar, according to police.

