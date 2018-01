A view of an early morning fire at a marina in Southwest Washington. Two boats caught fire. No one was injured. (Courtesy of D.C. Fire and EMS)

Two boats were ablaze Monday at a marina in Southwest Washington, but firefighters were able to quickly control the flames.

D.C. Fire and EMS had the early morning blaze under control at the James Creek Marina at 2nd and V streets SW.

Two boats were involved, officials said. And no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. But officials said the fire appeared to involve fuel from the boats. Foam was used to put out the blaze and deal with burning fuel.