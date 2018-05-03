The U.S. attorney’s office in the District ruled Thursday that two D.C. police officers who fatally shot a woman in Southwest Washington last year acted in self-defense while responding to a report of “a woman with a gun.”

On May 16, 2017, D.C. police were called to the Bald Eagle Recreation Center at 100 Joliet Street SW at about 6:26 p.m. Officers encountered Isabelle Duvall, 41, of Virginia, sitting in front of the center with a weapon in her hand.

According to the investigation by prosecutors, four officers standing in front of Duvall repeatedly ordered her to drop the weapon. Duvall refused. Five minutes later, one of the officers stepped away from Duvall to move his squad car, which was nearby. Duvall then allegedly rose up on her knees and pointed her gun at the officer. Two officers then fired at Duvall multiple times. One of the bullets hit Duvall in the chest. She fell to the ground with her weapon at her side.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, an autopsy showed that Duvall was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Prosecutors said police determined that Duvall was brandishing an “operable” Ruger SR 22 .22LR-caliber semiautomatic pistol with an empty magazine inserted into the weapon. Police also found another weapon and multiple rounds of ammunition in her vehicle, which was nearby.

Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to file charges against the officers after their investigation. The investigation included interviews with civilian and police witnesses, a review of police body cameras and security video that captured the incident.

Prosecutors ruled there was “sufficient evidence that the officers were acting in self-defense and defense of others at the time of the shooting.”