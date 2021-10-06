A man was shot and killed in Northwest Washington near the North Capitol Street corridor, another man was killed on Capitol Hill and a third man was wounded in separate shooting incidents across the city Wednesday night, D.C. police said.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the incident near the North Capitol Street corridor after police found the victim dead at the scene in the unit block of O Street NW about 8:14 p.m., said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

Police released no description of an assailant but said they were searching for a yellow or gold Honda, according to the D.C. police Twitter account.

Nearly 90 minutes later, police found a man shot in the 2500 block of Queens Chapel Road NE about 9:39 p.m., Carew said. The victim was conscious and breathing, police said. Officers were searching for a beige or gray sedan with two males inside, police said on Twitter.

Just minutes later, a shooting was reported on Capitol Hill in the 400 block of 13th Street SE, the spokesman said. Police found a man unconscious and not breathing about 9:47 p.m. Homicide detectives were called to investigate the shooting, Carew said, and the man later died.