Police released no description of an assailant but said they were searching for a yellow or gold Honda, according to the D.C. police Twitter account.
Nearly 90 minutes later, police found a man shot in the 2500 block of Queens Chapel Road NE about 9:39 p.m., Carew said. The victim was conscious and breathing, police said. Officers were searching for a beige or gray sedan with two males inside, police said on Twitter.
Just minutes later, a shooting was reported on Capitol Hill in the 400 block of 13th Street SE, the spokesman said. Police found a man unconscious and not breathing about 9:47 p.m. Homicide detectives were called to investigate the shooting, Carew said, and the man later died.