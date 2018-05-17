D.C. police said two men — Christopher Taylor, 29, (left) and Eric Calvin Rucker, 49, (right) escaped from the secure area of a hospital. (Courtesy of D.C. police)

Police are searching for two men who escaped from the secure area of a D.C. hospital.

D.C. police said Christopher Taylor, 29, and Eric Calvin Rucker, 49, escaped from United Medical Center along Southern Avenue in Southeast Washington.

According to a police report, Rucker was arrested Tuesday and had been sent to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

On Wednesday, around 6 p.m., he ran through a secure door when it was opened by a hospital staffer, got downstairs and ran out the main lobby of the hospital. He was last seen getting on a Metro bus near Southern Avenue.

Taylor also escaped around the same time. He had been arrested May 8 and also was admitted to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Taylor “used force” against a hospital worker and got off the facility’s secured, fourth floor and escaped down a stairwell and out the facility’s basement, according to a police report.

Officials said he was last seen running toward Mississippi Avenue from Wheeler Road.

Police did not knownwhether the two men were working together on the escapes.

Authorities said Rucker is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a parole violation. And Taylor is wanted for a robbery by the Montgomery County Police.

Taylor has a starlike tattoo on his left check.

Anyone who has seen the suspects is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.