Two people died in separate traffic crashes in Prince George’s County, officials said.

Neither person was identified, pending notification of relatives.

One of the incidents happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday along the 8300 block of Temple Hill Road in Clinton, according to Prince George’s County police. The driver of a vehicle struck a light pole, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other crash happened around 1:35 a.m. Monday near Route 193 and Marietta Station Drive in Glenn Dale, police said.

Two vehicles collided head-on, police said. One of the drivers was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and the other driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle, officials said.

The cause of both crashes is under investigation, according to police.

The D.C. area had heavy rains flooding on some area roadways. It was not immediately known if weather was a factor.