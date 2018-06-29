Two people were injured in the crash of a small plane Friday morning on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, officials said.

Few details were immediately available.

Maryland State Police said on Twitter that the crash happened at 9:17 a.m. near the town of Berlin, Md. The plane, a single-engine Beechcraft Debonair, crashed shortly after taking off from the Ocean City Municipal Airport, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

The plane crashed at the Assateague Greens Golf Center. State police said both people aboard the plane were able to get out. No one on the ground was injured.