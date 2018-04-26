Two men were shot and killed Wednesday night in Northeast Washington, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available. Their identities were not released, pending notification of relatives, according to D.C. Police.

D.C. Police found the people were found unconscious and unresponsive inside a home in the 400 block of 61st St. NE.

They were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

This comes as the D.C. region has had more than 70 homicides this year, according to a tracking done by the Washington Post. Of those, 38 have been in the District.