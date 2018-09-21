(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
By Dana Hedgpeth
Dana Hedgpeth
Reporter covering local breaking news

Two people were shot in separate incidents Friday in the Northeast and Southeast parts of Washington, and both were reportedly in critical condition, officials said.

The Southeast shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Wagner Street near Good Hope Road. D.C. police said a pregnant woman was shot.

Ten minutes later, police said, a man was shot in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE near Fourth Street.

Police said they had no further details about a suspect or suspects in either case. They are both under investigation.