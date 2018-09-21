Two people were shot in separate incidents Friday in the Northeast and Southeast parts of Washington, and both were reportedly in critical condition, officials said.

The Southeast shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Wagner Street near Good Hope Road. D.C. police said a pregnant woman was shot.

Ten minutes later, police said, a man was shot in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE near Fourth Street.

Police said they had no further details about a suspect or suspects in either case. They are both under investigation.