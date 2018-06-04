A construction worker is missing in the Potomac River and a recovery operation is underway after a pontoon boat capsized near the Key Bridge in Georgetown Monday, D.C. Fire and EMS officials said.

It was not immediately known what caused the boat to overturn or the specific work the crew was doing when the boat reportedly overturned just before 11 a.m.

Three workers fell into the water after the capsizing and three others then jumped in to try to rescue them, said Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman.

One of the workers capsized remained missing after two hours of search and rescue efforts, Maggiolo said, and searchers began a recovery effort. The five others all returned to shore uninjured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

D.C. fireboat crews searched the shoreline between Key Bridge and south of Memorial Bridge with downstream help from Alexandria and Prince George’s County fire departments’ boats, Maggiolo said.

“The river is swift, it’s high and it’s full of large debris,” he said. “We would urge people to steer clear of the river for at least the next couple of days.”

In another incident, a construction barge in the area also became unmoored and floated downstream, Maggiolo said, but it was not clear whether the barge had been freed to help with the initial rescue attempt.