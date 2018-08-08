Two workers at a county fair in Maryland died from suspected overdoses, local police said.

The men worked for a food vendor at the Howard County Fair in West Friendship, Md., according to the Howard County Police.

Officials said police were called just before noon Tuesday by another employee saying the two people were locked inside a bunk house on the fairgrounds. Firefighters found the two men dead.

One of the men is in his 30s and the other in his 40s. Police said both men were from out of state and police said they were working to find their families.

Authorities said investigators found “evidence of drug use at the scene.” Autopsies will be done.

“Preliminarily, there are no indications of foul play,” police said on their Facebook page.