Authorities identified the suspect as Devonte Wright, 21, of Southeast Washington. Sternbeck said he was charged with assault with intent to kill and cruelty to a child.
The stabbing occurred after 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Benning Road NE, a few blocks from the Rosedale Recreation Center. The apartment complex consists of a horseshoe-shaped building and two L-shaped buildings, each with its own courtyard.
Police have not yet commented on other details of the stabbing, but additional information could be made available later Thursday.
D.C. Police Lt. Peter Sheldon noted the arrest on an Internet bulletin board for the community. He wrote that patrol officers who responded to the call broadcast a description of the suspect and were able to quickly arrest him.
Sheldon also said patrol officers treated the child’s injuries until paramedics arrived.