The 65-year-old Maryland man who had been missing in the extreme cold since last week was found dead Tuesday evening in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

Daniel DeHaven, who had dementia and was described as nonverbal, vanished last week while he was on a shopping trip to a Costco store.

He had been the object of an intensive search since he disappeared Jan. 2 and the bitter cold of recent days prompted special efforts to find him.

His death was reported by the Prince George’s County police. DeHaven lived in Prince George’s, and he was last seen there about 11:30 a.m. at the Costco on Baltimore Avenue, in the Beltsville area.

He was found off Dorsey Road, near Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, by a person out for a walk, the Prince George’s police said. The site is about 20 miles from where he went missing.

He had vanished with startling suddenness on Jan. 2. His wife had gone to get a shopping cart and turned around to find him gone, authorities said.

Helicopters, bloodhounds and dozens of officers took part in the search. The public was alerted to be on the lookout. DeHaven’s face appeared on television. Family members and volunteers conducted their own searches.

A development that linked him to Anne Arundel came Sunday.

Prince George’s police said in a tweet that day that DeHaven might have been picked up Jan. 2 by a motorist.

They said the motorist might have picked him up as he was walking on Route 1 and dropped him off in the 800 block of Annapolis Road in the Gambrills area of Anne Arundel. That is about halfway between where he was missing and where he was found.

Kevin DeHaven, the son of Daniel DeHaven, described him as a kind man who was open to new people, although he had had dementia for a few years.

The son described his father as confused and “out there somewhere, probably cold and probably hungry.”But he said the older man was “nice and approachable.”

Recognizing the hazard of the inclement weather, police indicated a particular determination to find DeHaven.

The difficulty of finding him was enhanced by the fact that he was physically fit and known to walk three miles a day.

The search was all-out, police said. “All hands on deck,” said Prince George’s County Deputy Police Chief Sammy Patel.

Police said top commanders, uniformed officers and detectives took part in the search, reflecting their desire to find DeHaven before he could succumb to the harshness of the weather.

Among the unknowns was how long DeHaven had been where he was found, or when he had died.

Authorities said there were “no suspicious factors” in the death.