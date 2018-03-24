Two men were fatally stabbed in the District in separate incidents Thursday and Saturday, according to D.C. police. An arrest was made in one of the killings.

The stabbings came at a time of particular interest in killings with guns. Nationally, over a recent five-year period, the number of gun homicides was about five times the number of fatal stabbings.

In Saturday’s stabbing, Derrick Wright, 33, of Upper Marlboro, Md., was killed about 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE, D.C. police said.

On Thursday, Andre Butler, 52, of Southeast was killed in a house in the 900 block of Mount Olivet Road NE, D.C. police said. ­Fredrick Lorenzo Nowlin Jr., 35, who had no fixed address, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Late Saturday night, a man was shot in Southeast and was reported to be unconscious and unresponsive, the police said.