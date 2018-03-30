The delusions were taking over Shaun King’s mind, no longer kept at bay by medications he had abandoned.

Signals coming from the government, he became convinced, were directing him to train in the Maryland woods to become a CIA “super-agent.” Through the underbrush, he crawled, heeding commands from insects.

He was certain that TV programs were conveying instructions, including one to go into the night and find and follow a white car, court testimony has shown.

With his dog beside him in his red Mustang, King drove until about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2014, when he stopped near a 7-Eleven. The voices were clear, he later told doctors: Go inside, and kill someone.

Shaun King in 2014 (Montgomery County Police)

His next actions led to a four-year legal odyssey that concluded Friday in Montgomery County in Circuit Court when King, 40, admitted killing 63-year-old Abdul Ghaffar and was ruled not criminally responsible because of mental illness.

Ghaffar, a store clerk, had been holding a coffee pot when King, wearing a dark hoodie and sunglasses, pulled a box cutter and slashed him more than 70 times, prosecutors said.

At the time of his death, Ghaffar, a native of Pakistan with seven children, was working at three 7-Elevens to help pay for his children’s schooling, according to family members.

“He built a garden,” wrote Abdul Raheem, a brother-in-law, “but when it bloomed, he was not there to see it.”

Six relatives sat in the front row of the court but did not speak.

King stood, crying, as he looked at them.

Abdul Ghaffar, a 7-Eleven clerk, was killed in 2014 in Gaithersburg, Md. (Family photo/Family photo)

“It was my fault,” King said. “I was not taking my medications. And for that, I am very sorry.”

Montgomery Circuit Judge Gary E. Bair ruled that at the time of the killing, King’s schizophrenia and delusions gave him a limited capacity to “conform [his] conduct to the requirements of the law.” Bair then committed King to the maximum-security, Clifton T. Perkins psychiatric hospital in Jessup.

During the four years it took to resolve the case, King had been held at Perkins, as the legal process wrestled with the difficult question that can arise in cases like his: Was the suspect truly mentally ill at the time of the crime, or was he faking or exaggerating his symptoms to stay out of the state prison system?

By 2016, doctors at Perkins Hospital Center had concluded he was exaggerating his symptoms — which meant that if he committed the crime, he needed to be in a prison and not a hospital.

But King’s attorney, Mary Siegfried, argued that her client indeed had deep mental illness, citing the very reports Perkins was compiling. Those reports showed that after Perkins took King off the anti­psychotic drug Haldol, he attacked staff members, had to be restrained at the ankles and wrists and have his face covered to calm him. He also went weeks or more without bathing.

King was born in Maryland, completed the 11th grade and struggled with drugs but did not show signs of schizophrenia until about the time he turned 30, according to court records.

Last year, Perkins put King back on Haldol, reevaluated him and changed its finding — concluding he was not criminally responsible for the killing. That led to an agreement between Siegfried and Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Hill to have King plead guilty to murder and be committed to Perkins.

In court Friday, Bair commended Perkins for keeping an open mind and “being willing to revisit initial examinations over time and over seeing different behavior at different times with different medications.”

At the same time, though, the judge spoke more broadly about the state of mental health treatment in the nation. He said it was clear from King’s past that he did well when on medication, yet there were insufficient systems in place to make sure he was taking it.

“Apparently, that’s not the way things work,” Bair said. “Now that seems to me to be a broken system, whether that’s the legal system, the mental health system, the insurance system, I don’t know, but there should be a better way of addressing these things than there is.”

Siegfried described a vacation King took with his parents and his son in 2009.

His parents left the condominium and came back to find their son had turned off the lights and locked himself in a bedroom with his son, with every knife he could find arranged in a circle around him.

His delusions grew worse, and he was hospitalized at least twice. According to statements at Friday’s hearing, his mother and a girlfriend were dedicated to helping him. When he forgot or refused to take his medication, they posted notes on mirrors and inside the refrigerator.

“They pleaded with him to take his meds,” Siegfried said.

And when he did, she and others said, he was well.

An employer, at a residential glass company in Gaithersburg, saw King “as being almost like a puppy dog, so sweet and very gentle.”

Ghaffar grew up in a small town in Pakistan. He left school in the 11th grade and opened a small grocery shop to support his family. He married in 1973, helped raise seven children and, knowing how important he was to funding their education, tried to be cautious and safe, a son wrote in a letter to the court.

“My father would not ride a bike in the city to avoid any accident,” the son wrote, “as he was focused on being healthy and being able to support me and all other family members.”

“In my dreams,” wrote the son, now a physician in Australia, “I still see him and want him back so I can tell him that I have achieved his goal.”