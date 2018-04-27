A Lamborghini was cut in half after crashing in Tysons Corner area. (Fairfax County Fire Department)

Even a price in the six figures does not keep a car from being cut in two, in the right, or perhaps, wrong circumstances.

That may have been a lesson from Thursday night’s crash of a Lamborghini in the Tysons Corner area of Fairfax County.

It happened overnight at Gallows Road and International Drive, the county fire department said Friday on Twitter.

The car struck a concrete light pole and was “cut in half,” the department said. The front part separated from the rear. The rear caught fire, but firefighters quickly quelled the flames.

The driver, described only as an adult, suffered minor injuries, the department said. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. An automotive website indicated that one new Lamborghini model costs $402,995.