Notable events seem to occur daily in the populous Washington metropolitan area, but on one day this week, in one of the area’s larger jurisdictions, what stood out was something that did not happen.

In Prince George’s County on Tuesday, the police said “there were no thefts from vehicles reported.” That is unusual in a county and area in which each year the number of such larcenies rises well into the thousands.

From April 1 to May 3, Prince George’s reported 84 thefts from cars, according to police figures. On April 1 alone there were 31.

Police have long urged motorists to lock cars and remove valuables. But no obvious explanation appeared to exist for what happened May 8.

“Probably a rare fluke,” said Cpl. Lamar Robinson, a police spokesman. “That was a good day for us.”